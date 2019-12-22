Rockets' James Harden scores 47 points vs. Suns, passes Elgin Baylor for 4th on all-time 40-point games list
Harden led the Rockets to a 139-125 win over the Suns
James Harden has been scoring 40 points on such a regular basis the past few seasons that it's barely even noteworthy when he does it now. To be honest, it's starting to feel like a surprise when he doesn't get to the 40-point mark. So when he dropped 47 points to lead the Houston Rockets past the Phoenix Suns by a score of 139-125 on Saturday night, it was in some sense just another night at the office.
Except this time, Harden made history. With his big game against the Suns, Harden recorded his 89th career 40-point game, which moved him past Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor for fourth place on the all-time 40-point games list. The only players in NBA history who have scored 40 more times than Harden are Wilt Chamberlain (271!), Michael Jordan (173), and Kobe Bryant (122).
Like just about every other team in the league, the Suns simply had no answer for Harden's slashing drives into the paint and step-back 3s. You can do your best to make life as tough as possible for him, but there's really no way to prevent Harden from getting his shots off, especially on the perimeter. And if he's feeling it like he was on Saturday, when he went 9-of-19 from downtown, you just have to tip your cap.
Including his 47 points against the Suns, Harden is now averaging 38.8 points per game, a career high, and nearly three full points better than the 36.1 points per game he put up last season. He also has an astounding 7.1-point advantage in the scoring race over Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is only scoring 31.4 a night.
Debates will continue to rage about whether Harden's style is good for the game, or even enjoyable to watch, but it's clear that what we're watching with Harden is special and historic. There will never be another player like him in the NBA.
