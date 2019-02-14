Rockets' James Harden ties Wilt Chamberlain for second in NBA history with 31 straight games of 30-plus points

James Harden just keeps on scoring.

As the Houston Rockets pulled out a 121-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, the reigning NBA MVP scored 30 or more points for the 31st straight game, finishing with another major scoring night of 42 points.

With his performance, Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest scoring streak of consecutive 30-plus point games in NBA history. However, he does still trail the longest such streak (also held by Chamberlain) by 34 games.

Harden with his 15th four-point play of the season. He has 31, tops 30 for a 31st consecutive game, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in NBA history. He trails Chamberlain’s longest run by 34 games. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 14, 2019

The Rockets may have lost, but their reliance on Harden's scoring hasn't stopped even with the return of Chris Paul to the lineup in recent weeks.

Harden is averaging 37.7 points per game in the month of February, which is not far off from the 43.6 points per game he averaged in January, when people really started taking notice of his scoring streak.

In another interesting stat, Harden has notched 22 40-point games before the All-Star break, tied for the third-most in NBA history.

Most 40-point games before the All-Star break in @NBA history:



Wilt: 34 (1961-62)

Wilt: 33 (1962-63)

MJ: 22 (1986-87)

Harden: 22 (2018-19)



📊 https://t.co/VZ1ftHcfoT pic.twitter.com/Wn4gG6a6iB — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2019

The NBA's leading scorer will have the opportunity to take sole custody of second place on the list of consecutive 30-point games when the Rockets visit the Los Angeles Lakers next Thursday night (10:30 p.m. ET, watch on fuboTV with free trial) in their first game after the All-Star break.