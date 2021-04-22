Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to be out until at least Sunday after violating the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The violation reportedly occurred during the Sunday trip to a Miami strip club where teammate Sterling Brown was jumped and assaulted. Porter reportedly stepped into the altercation between Brown and his assailants in Miami in order to help protect his teammate, who is now recovering from his injuries in Houston.

Porter suffered injuries during the incident as well, but they were minor. He was able to take the floor for the Rockets against the Heat only around 12 hours later and played well, scoring 18 points and dishing out three assists. It was only afterward, though, that Porter was found to have violated the NBA's health and safety protocols, and he is now expected to miss at least the next three games: Wednesday vs. the Jazz, Friday vs. the Clippers and Saturday against the Nuggets.

The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA, and those three games against playoff teams were all unlikely to result in victories anyway. In that sense, losing Porter is not particularly damaging, and may even help the Rockets in their quest to keep their first-round pick. If it falls outside of the top four, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the right to swap it for Miami's first-round pick, which should fall in the teens or 20s.

Porter is having a breakout season in Houston, averaging 15.5 points in his first 21 games as a Rocket. At 20 years old, he figures to be a part of Houston's core for the foreseeable future. Losing him for a few games isn't ideal, but for now, the Rockets are likely just glad that he didn't suffer more serious injuries during the strip club incident.