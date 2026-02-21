The Houston Rockets face the New York Knicks in a key NBA interconference matchup on Saturday night. Houston is coming off a 105-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, while New York dropped a 126-111 decision to the Detroit Pistons that same night. The Rockets (34-20), who are second in the Southwest Division, are 16-13 on the road this season. The Knicks (35-21), who are second in the Atlantic Division, are 21-8 on their home court.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the all-time series 79-76, but the Rockets have won two of the last three meetings. The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5.

Rockets vs. Knicks spread: New York -2.5 at DraftKings Rockets vs. Knicks over/under: 217.5 points Rockets vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -163, Rockets +137 Rockets vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Rockets vs. Knicks predictions

The Over hit in the last head-to-head matchup between the teams. The Over has also hit in five of the last seven New York games, including in each of the last three. The Rockets are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Knicks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

The Rockets' Kevin Durant is projected to score around 23 points and be one of six Rockets players to score 11 or more points. The Knicks' Jalen Brunson is projected to have around 25 points as five New York players score 11 points or more.

How to make Knicks vs. Rockets picks

