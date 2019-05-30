Rockets likely need a Chris Paul trade, coaching change to eclipse Warriors and win a title

It's clear the Houston Rockets aren't on the same level as the Golden State Warriors, and it's been clear for a half-decade.

James Harden and Co. have been knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Warriors not once, not twice, but three times in the last five years, failing to reach the Finals at any point under the Harden and Daryl Morey regime. So it's only mildly surprising that even Harden could be on the trading block as Morey looks to overhaul his team's talent, reportedly making big names like Chris Paul, Clint Capela and, well, everyone else on the Rockets' roster available for the right price.

Is dealing a centerpiece like Paul actually the key to Houston eclipsing Golden State in the near future, however?

According to Danny Kanell and Raja Bell on Thursday's "Off The Bench" podcast, it absolutely should be part of the process.

"If they did make a choice to change and move on to a different head coach," Kanell cautioned, "I would just hope they were doing it because they had a lot of information behind closed doors... but it looks like they're close and it looks like they're running it against one of the best dynasties we've seen in the sport, so make sure you're doing it for the right reasons, not just results-based -- 'Well, we keep getting bounced by the Warriors.'"

While the Warriors have their own questions to wrestle with, mostly surrounding the future of Kevin Durant, the Rockets will probably need to deal Paul in order to restock on talent, the duo noted. And Bell, a former NBA veteran, said while it's tough for him to take such a stance against his former coach, the Rockets probably need to go even further and consider moving on from Mike D'Antoni, their coach since 2016, after Houston's offense failed to evolve this past season.

