Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute will reportedly miss first round of NBA playoffs with dislocated shoulder
The Rockets will be without Mbah a Moute for the first round of the postseason
The Rockets didn't want to rest their key players for Tuesday's game against the Lakers. Some teams don't want to get rusty before the playoffs, but it comes with risk. The Rockets found that out the hard way.
Luc Mbah a Moute, arguably Houston's best defender, will reportedly miss the first round of the playoffs with a dislocated shoulder. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that there is no set timetable for his return.
The injury occurred midway through the second quarter when Mbah a Moute drove to the basket for a one-handed slam. He held his shoulder in pain immediately after the dunk and was taken to the locker room for further examinations. Mbah a Moute did not return to the game.
This is a pretty big loss for the Rockets. The Rockets have a defensive efficiency of 101.2 when Mbah a Moute is on the floor. He's typically the wing that they put to guard the opposing team's best player. Many analysts have said he should be getting more Defensive Player of The Year consideration for everything he's done this season.
If there's any positive news it's that the initial report has Mbah a Moute only missing the first round. The Rockets are more than talented enough to handle whatever Western Conference team finishes with the 8-seed. However, anything beyond the first round and it will get dicey for Houston. The Rockets need their best wing defender if they're going to have any shot at making a title run.
