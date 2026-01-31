Texas rivals battle in a primetime showcase game when the Houston Rockets host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Houston is 29-17 overall on the season, with Dallas at 19-29. Houston has won three of its last four, while Dallas has dropped three straight. Both teams have been impacted by long-term injuries as names like Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams remain out for this game, though both Houston's Kevin Durant and Cooper Flagg of Dallas are healthy and set to lead their respective sides. The Mavs have won two of the prior three matchups between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center. Houston is a 10.5-point favorite in the Rockets vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under is 222.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Rockets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Rockets vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Mavericks spread Rockets -10.5 Rockets vs. Mavericks over/under: 222.5 points Rockets vs. Mavericks money line: Rockets -498, Mavericks +376 Rockets vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Mavericks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Mavericks vs. Rockets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Rockets vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (222.5 points). These teams have generally trended to the Under this season, but they did combine for 231 points when they met on Dec. 6.

This time around, the model is projecting 228 combined points as the Over hits 60% of the time.

It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Rockets vs. Mavericks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.