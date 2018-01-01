Rockets may take off if Chris Paul can take over like he did in 2OT win vs. the Lakers

Chris Paul is many things to many people. The Point God, someone who's never been past the second round, one of the NBA's best players, but he's a floor general to his very core. Paul runs the offense. He doesn't take over.

When James Harden was forced to leave Sunday's Rockets-Lakers game with a leg injury, Houston needed their big summer acquisition to do something that isn't usually part of his game. They needed Paul to take over.

So he did.

Using a mix of craftiness, strength, and a little help from some pushing off, he did everything Houston needed and more in the Rockets' 148-142 double-overtime victory vs. the Lakers. He finished with 28 points with 15 of those in the overtime periods.

CP3 recorded 15 PTS, 3 AST in the two overtimes and finished with 28 PTS, 10 AST, 6 REB for the @HoustonRockets in their 2OT victory over the @Lakers!



Harden: 40 PTS, 11 AST

Trevor Ariza: 26 PTS



Julius Randle: 29 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST

Josh Hart: 26 PTS, 6 REB#Rockets pic.twitter.com/HmxaIq4tYb — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2018

It wasn't out of character for Paul, but it was something that so many fans have been asking of him for years. When the moment comes, and he needs to take over, then do it. Be selfish, put the ball on the floor, and create a bucket. That's what Paul did, but in his own way. He created mismatches and attacked them even with his 3-point shooting.

Paul got the switch then attacked the basket with a push off that was so blatant that he was daring the ref to call it.

.@CP3 gives the @HoustonRockets the lead with 4 seconds left in OT! pic.twitter.com/sASKZWGHJi — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 1, 2018

The pushoffs started to become a thing, but that's one of those parts about Paul that is so infuriating, yet amazing, to watch. He knows how to play it perfectly, where to push off, and how far to extend his arm to the point where he can stiff-arm someone and it won't get called.

The Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak and, depending on the health of Harden, could be in prime position to set themselves up for another winning streak. However, what this really gave Houston is exactly what it wanted from Paul when it traded for him. Another option to take over a game.

Toward the end of last season, when Harden ran out of gas, it became clear the Rockets needed someone else to take the ball. Someone that, when Harden can't do it, can step up and win the game for them. Paul did it and the Rocksts have to be thrilled.

Now, when or if Harden misses time, the Rockets have comfort knowing they have another option. One that so far this season has been the key to their greatest success. Houston's only lost two games with Paul playing and, in one of them, he left early with an injury. Houston scores 118.2 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor and that's easily the highest on the team. If Harden is the player that makes the Rockets' system work, then Paul is the one who perfects it.

No matter what happens with Harden's injury, the Rockets have Paul to pick up any slack where it's needed. He's going to run the offense like he has his entire career, but the victory vs. the Lakers is proof that if he has to take over, he will take over and that's something he hasn't always been willing to do. Sometimes even the greatest veterans need to change a little.