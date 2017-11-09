Rockets' Mike D'Antoni doesn't like coffee, but he's obsessed with Starbucks

Mike D'Antoni wants all his teams to go fast. The man largely credited with revolutionizing the NBA into the faster league it's known for today has always had quick offenses firing away from 3-point range. It was a burst of energy into the NBA and changed the game forever.

Speaking of bursts of energy, did you know Mike D'Antoni is obsessed with Starbucks? He told SI's "The Crossover" as much, and says he doesn't typically enjoy coffee.

"I don't actually like coffee," Mike D'Antoni swears. "But I'm addicted to Starbucks."

OK, so he needs his on-the-road Starbucks. Many coffee snobs would criticize this, because there's better coffee from small shops and local places. However, Starbucks' consistency is a major source of value for people like D'Antoni who are constantly on the road. Surely that's all he needs, right? His consistent daily coffee?

"Oh, it's everyday," says Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, a Lakers assistant under D'Antoni during the 2012-13 season. "I don't care home, road, no matter practice or game, if you went into his hotel room—whatever it was—he's gonna find a Starbucks." "If he can't get there, I don't want to talk to him the rest of the day," says Dan D'Antoni, the younger brother of the Rockets' head coach.

Oh. This might be a little more than just a source of morning energy for D'Antoni. At least for all things he could be addicted to coffee is the most fitting. The coach that wants all his teams to play fast and jolt around is constantly drinking the beverage known for giving people energy and a jolt.

Coffee is delicious, so good for D'Antoni on finding a source of energy that he enjoys every day. NBA players and coaches are creatures of habit, and for him that habit exists in his Starbucks coffee.