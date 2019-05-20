Rockets' Mike D'Antoni wants to sign contract extension, hopes to coach three more years in Houston

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Sunday night that he wants to coach at least three more seasons, and is hopeful he can sign an extension with the franchise this summer.

D'Antoni, 68, is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Rockets, and said he's made his thoughts clear to the front office. Via ESPN:

"I've let [GM] Daryl [Morey] and [owner] Tilman [Fertitta] know that I'm energized to keep coaching -- and believe that I can continue to do this at a high-level for at least another three years," D'Antoni, 68, told ESPN on Sunday night. "I want to be a part of a championship here."

D'Antoni signed with the Rockets in 2016, and was an immediate success. Houston has won at least 53 games every season, and he's racked up a 173-73 regular-season record.

In the playoffs, however, they've come up a bit short every time. Each of the last two seasons, they've ran into the Golden State Warriors, who beat them in seven games in the conference finals last season, and in six games in the second round this time around.

He's faced some criticism in that regard, as the Rockets are more one-dimensional than perhaps any other team in the league. Their entire offensive system revolves around James Harden's isolation play, and when that isn't working, they don't have many adjustments. Still, it's hard to fault D'Antoni too much for playing into the strength of his roster.

It remains to be seen what the Rockets will do in regards to D'Antonio's contract situation, but considering how long their core players -- Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela -- are locked up for, it makes sense to ride things out with D'Antoni as well.