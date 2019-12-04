Rockets 'optimistic' NBA will take action after officials admit error on James Harden's dunk, per report
Houston believes it could be awarded the win retroactively
The Houston Rockets blew a 22-point lead to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, eventually losing 135-133 in double overtime. It was a wild game. James Harden scored 50 points, broke an NBA record for the most made free throws without a miss (24-for-24), and Lonnie Walker IV had the breakout game of his career with 28 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter as the Spurs roared back.
But it was a missed call with just under eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter that everyone was, and is, talking about. At the time, the Rockets were leading by 13. Harden picked off a pass at mid-court and sailed in for an uncontested dunk -- only the ball, somehow, went through the net with such force that it swung back up over the front of the rim. It was enough to dupe the officials into thinking the ball never fully went through the net, and they ruled the basket no good.
Have a look:
Again, you can see the ball clearly goes through the net. What happens is the ball stays stuck in the net, and as the net swings up, it effectively slingshots the ball back up over the front of the rim. This is clearly a good basket, which, as you can see in the tweet below, crew chief James Capers admitted after the game.
So here's where this gets interesting. Being that an extra two points clearly would've impacted a game that wound up tied at the end of regulation, the Rockets, per ESPN's Tim McMahon, are "optimistic" that the league will take action as it pertains to the missed call, either retroactively awarding the win to Houston or ordering that the final 7:50 of game time be replayed.
If the league doesn't address the situation on its own, the Rockets are reportedly prepared to submit an official protest of the outcome.
Listen, the Rockets are right here. The basket should've counted. And yes, the game did go into overtime, so those two points are technically the difference between Houston winning and losing. But the league ruling to go back and give the win to Houston seems highly unlikely, as does going back and replaying seven minutes of a game at some point later in the season. You can't recreate circumstances. And there's no way you can guarantee Houston would've won that game had that basket counted.
It would set a pretty crazy precedent if you could start protesting calls and actually successfully have the outcomes of games changed retroactively. We shall see.
