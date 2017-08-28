Rockets owner Leslie Alexander donates $4 million to Hurricane Harvey relief fund

The Rockets and Leslie Alexander are donating $4M to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. USATI

The city of Houston and the surrounding area is dealing with devastating flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and we've already seen NBA players joining in the relief effort.

Clint Capela, who was trapped downtown, has spent the past days tweeting out emergency information to help connect people who were stranded and those who were looking to rescue people. Meanwhile, Houston native Gerald Green is out in his truck looking for someone with a boat to help rescue people.

Now, the Houston Rockets are joining the mix, as team owner Leslie Alexander announced they will donate $4 million to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund set up by Houston mayor Sylvester Turner.

Statement from Leslie Alexander and the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/yHTO996txN — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017

This is an enormous gesture by the Rockets and Alexander, and sure to be put to good use to help the people struggling from the storm.