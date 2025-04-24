Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has served as the chairman of the University of Houston System Board of Regents since 2009. The program's basketball -- the Fertitta Center -- was even named in his honor. Due to Fertitta's heavy investment, he recently held an on-campus celebration for the Cougars men's basketball team following Houston's 2024-25 season in which they reached the national championship game.

While the celebration was all about Houston, the Rockets owner had enough time to throw some shade in the Dallas Mavericks' direction.

Fertitta has a business relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, and he could be the new U.S. Ambassador to Italy if he's confirmed by the Senate. Fertitta admitted he discussed the Cougars' success in a recent conversation with Trump.

"I was in the White House in the Oval Office, with the Prime Minister of Italy and the President last Thursday. And we talked about the Houston Cougars, I promise you, for at least a minute and a half," Fertitta said. "And then we talked about that dumbass Luka Dončić trade."

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has received a large amount of criticism for shipping Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade that netted his franchise star big man Anthony Davis. To make matters worse, the Mavericks finished the regular season as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture and were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament earlier this month.

Nico Harrison didn't know the extent of how much Luka Dončić meant to the Mavericks, and that's the problem Jasmyn Wimbish

Now, Dončić gets a chance to play alongside LeBron James for a Lakers team that is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers are tied 1-1 in their opening-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With Fertitta's Rockets currently facing the Golden State Warriors in the first round and having success, the Houston owner took an opportunity to get a little jab in on his in-state rivals.