A cross-conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule has the Indiana Pacers hosting the Houston Rockets. The Pacers (13-36) have won back-to-back outings, most recently defeating Atlanta, 129-124, on Saturday. The Rockets (30-17) have won four of their last five and are coming off a 111-107 Saturday victory over Dallas. Kevin Durant (ankle) is out for Houston.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Rockets won the lone matchup earlier this season. Houston is a 6.5-point favorite in the Pacers vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under is 219.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Pacers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pacers vs. Rockets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Rockets spread Rockets -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Pacers vs. Rockets over/under: 219.5 points Pacers vs. Rockets money line: Rockets -244, Pacers +200 Pacers vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine Pacers vs. Rockets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Rockets vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Pacers vs. Rockets 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (219.5 points). Three of the last four meetings between these two in Indianapolis have hit the Over, with those four games averaging 240.3 combined points. The Pacers have also covered in three of their last four games overall, and the teams hit the Over in their 126-119 matchup five weeks ago.

Houston is without its best rebounder in Steven Adams, as well as Durant, who is one of the best wing shot blockers in the NBA. Meanwhile, Indiana ranks 25th in points allowed per game, so Houston should still be able to put lots of points on the scoreboard without the services of the four-time scoring champion. The model has the Over hitting with points to spare, with the total being eclipsed in 64.6% of simulations.

It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Rockets vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Rockets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.