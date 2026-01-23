The Houston Rockets look to get back on track when they take on the Central Division-leading Detroit Pistons in NBA action on Friday night. Houston is coming off a 128-122 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, while Detroit posted a 112-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Rockets (26-16), who are second in the Southwest Division, are 11-13 on the road this season. The Pistons (32-10), who are 10-4 against Western Conference foes, are 17-4 on their home court. Cade Cunningham (hip) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Detroit. Steven Adams (ankle), Tari Eason (ankle) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) are all out for Houston.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Pistons odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5.

Now, the model has simulated Rockets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -3.5 at DraftKings Rockets vs. Pistons over/under: 217.5 points Rockets vs. Pistons money line: Detroit -175, Houston +146 Rockets vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Rockets vs. Pistons picks

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Rockets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (217.5). The total has gone Over in two of the past six head-to-head games. The SportsLine model is projecting Houston's Kevin Durant to score 22.2 points on average and be one of six Rockets players to score 10.2 or more points. Detroit's Cade Cunningham, meanwhile, is projected to have 23.1 points if he's able to go, as four Pistons players score 10.7 points or more. The teams combine for 220 total points and the Over hits in 51% of simulations.

