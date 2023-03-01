It hasn't even been two full years since James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Brooklyn Nets following another tumultuous exit from a team, and there are already reports swirling about him leaving for another franchise. However, in this case it would be reconnecting with an old friend, as The Athletic's Sam Amick and Kelly Iko are reporting that Harden is "serious" about a possible return to the Houston Rockets, the organization with which he spent nine seasons.

This report first surfaced in December, when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote that Harden was "considering" a return to Houston this summer. However, at the time it sounded like a faint interest, something that was just born out of Harden's well documented love for the city of Houston. Now, though, it appears it's reached the height of becoming a real possibility.

Per The Athletic:

"Houston is widely expected to pursue the 13-year veteran point guard if, as is expected, he declines his player option for the 2023-24 season. And even more surprisingly, sources with knowledge of Harden's outlook say he's as serious about a possible return now as he was when he left town."

As my CBS Sports colleague Sam Quinn wrote back in December about this potential reunion, this doesn't make any sense from the Rockets perspective. Houston has a steady rebuild going with a stable of young talent that features Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Kevin Porter Jr. They're also primed to land a high lottery pick this summer, in addition to all the future draft capital they absorbed from the original Harden trade that sent him to Brooklyn. Adding Harden to the mix would likely stifle the development of those young guys, and speed up a timeline tenfold where Houston is now put in a position to contend in an always-crowded Western Conference.

At best, Houston could use that draft capital from the Nets to add another star next to Harden, and immediately become a fringe contender. But that's a complicated path to go down, especially with an aging Harden who would almost certainly command a max contract from Houston, a deal that could age poorly.

From Harden's point of view, his interest in returning to Houston isn't surprising given his public adoration for the city. Just last month when he discussed his time with the Nets, which he called "frustrating," the former league MVP spoke glowingly about Houston.

"I was in a really good place in Houston," Harden said. "Obviously, we didn't have a chance to win a championship, but I was comfortable. So for me to up and leave my family, all the things I created there, to come to Brooklyn for a year and a half to try to just get up and leave, it was for a reason."

While Houston isn't currently built to contend for a championship, the Rockets are equipped to give him the max contract he's likely seeking, something that the Sixers may not be so eager to do even though they can offer the most money and an additional year to the deal. However, for all the rumors about Harden mulling a return to Houston, the Sixers are reportedly "unconcerned" in the possibility of losing him in the offseason, per The Athletic. Philly is hanging its hat on the ability to offer Harden a max contract, and the opportunity to win a championship.

It's true, the Sixers look every bit legitimate as title contenders, with Joel Embiid having a career year and once again being in the MVP conversation. Harden, while not operating at the level of his high usage MVP days, is leading the league in assists and shooting the ball more efficiently than in his MVP season. The tandem of Embiid and Harden has the Sixers sitting third in the Eastern Conference and poised to make a deep run in the postseason.

However, as great of a situation as Philadelphia seems from a winning standpoint, that doesn't always mean a player wants to stay. Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors despite going to the NBA Finals three straight years and winning twice. Perhaps Harden values the lifestyle Houston provides more than chasing a ring, or maybe he thinks both are possible with the Rockets after a roster makeover. Whatever the reason, Houston feels "confident" that they'll land a meeting with their former player this summer, per The Athletic.

This could all be smoke and mirrors to gain leverage with Philadelphia, but we've seen countless stars leave ideal situations for reasons not related to winning. If there's a hint of seriousness in the possibility of Harden leaving Philadelphia, then the Sixers should be concerned about losing the 10-time All-Star for nothing.