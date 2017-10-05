Rockets preview: James Harden, Chris Paul will dazzle, but what about that defense?

It was a crazy summer in the NBA, and the Houston Rockets were among the first to don the straight jacket. A week before free agency began, general manager Daryl Morey worked some magic to bring in Chris Paul from the Clippers to act as James Harden's running mate.

Sure, they had to trade half of their roster to do it, but the Rockets filled in the gaps admirably by adding defensive-minded, versatile forwards P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute to their pre-existing cadre of 3-point shooters.

The result is one of the most anticipated teams of the 2017-18 season, but one that also raises a few specific questions.

Yeah, this is gonna be fun

Last year's Rockets were one of the most entertaining teams in NBA history (unless you're a fan of defense, in which case ... enjoy those Spurs-Jazz games), and this year the offense could take a considerable step forward. Hard to believe, right?

In addition to his obvious scoring ability, Harden's passing was historic last year as he became the first player in NBA history to score and assist on 2,000 points in a single season. He led the league in assist points created (27.1), and now the team has added Paul, who was fifth in the league in the same stat (21.7). That combination will inevitably lead to an infinite number of dazzling plays, like the very first one of the team's very first preseason game:

The level of passing, the floor spacing and the 3-point shooting make this team as aesthetically pleasing as any in the league. As a result, 50-plus wins in the regular season seems like a foregone conclusion. The real issue is whether the team can sustain it in the playoffs, and there are a few factors that will determine how far they go.

Can Harden and Paul co-exist?

There's no reason to think that Mike D'Antoni's offense will change its approach from last year's 3-point assault on the league (they set an NBA record with 14.4 made 3s per game). Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson and Trevor Ariza will space the floor and open up lanes for super-creators Harden and Paul, who are both excellent 3-point shooters in their own right. Clint Capela will crash the offensive glass and hang around the baseline waiting for lobs. It's a tested formula that we know will work, even if the league has limited some of Harden's cheap-point-getting trickery.

The real question on everyone's mind, however, is how Harden and Paul will play together.

On paper, Harden and Paul are an odd fit -- there's no doubt about it. Both are primary ball-handlers in the truest sense of the word, and the stats back up the eye test. In time of possession per game (how many minutes per game a player is in possession of the basketball), Harden was tied for first in the NBA last season at 8.9 minutes. Just behind him in seventh place was Paul at 7.2 minutes per game. Something's got to give.

Working in the duo's favor, however, is the fact that they're both excellent spot-up shooters. Harden shot 38 percent on catch and shoot 3-pointers last season in a pretty good sample size of 188 attempts. That percentage is probably not a true indicator of his shooting ability, either, when you consider that at least a handful of those attempts were likely heavily defended bail-out 3s at the end of the shot clock -- a product of being the team's alpha scorer.

Paul's sample size was much lower with just 67 catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts, but he made an astonishing 49 percent of them. So yes, CP3 is a born pass-first, penetrating ball-handler, but as the 32-year-old's quickness continues to fade, all signs indicate that he can flourish as a spot-up shooter waiting for dishes off of Harden's penetration.

But what about that defense?

The Rockets are going to have no problem scoring -- they had the 10th-best offensive rating of all-time last season and ADDED Paul. What we don't know, however, is whether they'll be able to defend well enough to win playoff series against the league's best.

Houston was 18th in the league with a defensive rating of 106.4 in the regular season last year, good for a net rating (offensive rating minus defensive rating) of 5.4, which was third in the NBA.

But that's the regular season.

It was a much different story in the playoffs, as the defense actually stayed pretty consistent (107.1 rating) but the offense dropped off dramatically, from 111.8 in the regular season to 107.2. That's a net rating of just 0.2 in the playoffs -- for comparison's sake, the Warriors finished the playoffs with a net rating of 13.6.

OK, those are a lot of numbers, but they basically equate to this: Either Houston's defense has to get much better in the playoffs, or its offense has to find a way not to suffer a catastrophic drop-off like it did last season. Adding Paul to the mix should help on both fronts, and the acquisition of defensive specialists Tucker and Mbah a Moute were specifically aimed at attaining elite, playoff-level defense.

You can point to the loss of Patrick Beverley, who was traded to the Clippers in the Paul deal, as a negative for the defense, but Paul was 10th in the league in defensive win shares per game last season (0.052). It's nowhere near a perfect indicator of defensive ability, but Beverley was 95th in the same stat.

All this to say, the addition of Paul, Tucker and Mbah a Moute should make the defense better. It's just a matter of whether the offense can stay at a high enough level with Tucker and/or Mbah a Moute on the court. Either way, the versatility of the lineup will allow D'Antoni to experiment with different rotations until he can find what he hopes is the perfect playoff formula.

What's a success for the Rockets this season?

After a tremendous regular season last year, the Rockets ended the playoffs on the most sour note imaginable -- an embarrassing 39-point loss to the Spurs on their home floor that sent the team packing. The offensive issues were apparent, and bringing in Paul was a direct reaction to the Spurs lowering the curtain on Harden's one-man-show.

This year, the expectations are even higher. People forget that last season was D'Antoni's first in Houston. The year before he arrived, the Rockets barely crept into a first-round demolishing at the hands of the Warriors. With a year of experience under their belt and the addition of CP3, it's Western Conference finals or bust for this Rocket team.

They'll hope to earn the No. 2 seed and fend off either the Thunder or the Spurs, all but securing a WCF matchup with the Warriors. And if they get there, they're likely the only team in the league that can keep up with Golden State offensively.

They have to get there first, though, and watching this Houston team evolve should be one of the more intriguing storylines of the season.