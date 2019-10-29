Rockets' Russell Westbrook after first game against the Thunder: 'When I hoop, I have no friends'
Russell Westbrook was focused entirely on winning last night, not a matchup with his former team
Russell Westbrook spent the first 11 years of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is by far the most beloved player in franchise history, and many of his former teammates still play for the Thunder. Most players would, therefore, find their first game against such a team to be rather emotional.
Westbrook is not one of those players. He treated the Thunder like any other opponent in a 116-112 Rockets win on Monday night. As much as he likes his former team, he is only focused on the game when he plays.
"This is how it goes: When I hoop, I have no friends," Westbrook said. "On the court, they know not to talk to me. Steven is a real close friend of mine, but inside those lines, there's no friends. Spalding, that's my friend, and my teammates, but that's it. Before the game, after the game, I'll talk to my guys. That doesn't mean I don't have friends, but during the game, I don't. If you try to talk to me, I ain't going to say s--- to you."
Seeing Westbrook play against Steven Adams, now tied with Andre Roberson as the longest-tenured member of the Thunder, was somewhat jarring. Adams spent years boxing out opponents so that Westbrook could grab rebounds, but on Monday, the two fought for just about every missed shot as if they'd never met.
But that is the kind of focus players need to compete for championships. Westbrook joined the Rockets in order to do so, and the distractions will be even greater when the playoffs arrive. He passed the first test on Monday by beating his old team. Doing so when he has to play in front of his former fans in Oklahoma City for the first time will be even more difficult. But so far, the Westbrook experience in Houston has been exactly as advertised.
