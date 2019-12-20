Rockets' Russell Westbrook claims rim is crooked, causes delay in game against Clippers

Thursday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers was delayed for a short period of time after there was an issue with the rim. Or rather, an alleged issue with rim.

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook asked the officials to check on the alignment of one of the rims prior to the start of the second half after he thought that it was rooked.

After the delay, it was determined by referee Kane Fitzgerald that the rim was fine and perfectly level.

"It was lopsided, at least I thought," Westbrook told USA Today's Mark Medina after the game. "But it don't matter."

Russell Westbrook on his 40-point game and why he protested the rims

Westbrook's claim does make sense if he truly thought that the rim was crooked. If a player were to go up for a slam dunk or attempt any type of shot with the rim being off, it could certainly cause issues.

Following the delay, the Rockets were able to hit their stride in the second half as they came back from a 17-point deficit to pick up a 122-117 win over the Clippers. Westbrook was certainly one of the biggest reasons for the win as he scored 40 points on 13-of-31 shooting while also securing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Westbrook scored 25 of his 40 points in the second half to help complete the comeback.

The Rockets have now won four times in their last five games and are flying high with three of their next four games being on the road. Houston is currently the fourth-best team in the Western Conference and trail the Los Angeles Lakers by 4.5 games.