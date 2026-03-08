Texas-based contenders meet in primetime on Sunday as Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets travel to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are third in the Western Conference standings at 39-23, while the Spurs are 46-17 and second in the West, behind the Thunder. Both teams have a relatively clean injury report in terms of major contributors as Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) is available for Houston after missing some time recently.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. San Antonio is a 5.5-point home favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Spurs odds, while the over/under is 222.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Rockets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Rockets vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Rockets:

Spurs vs. Rockets spread: Spurs -5.5 Spurs vs. Rockets over/under: 222.5 points Spurs vs. Rockets money line: Spurs -221, Rockets +182 Spurs vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Rockets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 in select states.

Top Spurs vs. Rockets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rockets vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5). Both teams have their major offensive producers in the lineup for this one. The Spurs are coming of an Over against the Clippers, while five of the past seven Houston games have cleared the total.

The model projects that Durant will score 23.7 points, while Alperen Sengun adds 19.2. Wembanyama scores 22.3 points for the Spurs. The teams combine for 227 points as the Over hits 56% of the time.

How to make Rockets vs. Spurs picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.