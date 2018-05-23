Rockets to honor Santa Fe High School shooting victims, first responders at Game 5 vs. Warriors

The Houston Rockets organization plans to honor victims, first responders and community members impacted by Friday's school shooting at Santa Fe High School during Thursday's Western Conference finals Game 5 showdown against the Warriors. There's no concrete plan in place yet but owner Tilman Fertitta is in the process of securing tickets to accommodate for roughly 300 seniors from the school who will be in attendance.

"We just wanted to step up," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle. "I talked to (Rockets CEO Tad Brown) and said 'We need to find 300 tickets for the Santa Fe High School seniors on Thursday. The freshmen, the sophomores, the juniors get to go back and have some decent times the rest of their high school career. For the seniors, this is their moment.'

"Just something we can do to recognize the deceased and let the survivors have a great time. Probably a lot of them have never been to a Rockets game before, but especially a Western Conference finals game."

The paper also reports that the organization is in the process of creating an on-court and video tribute before the game, and that ribbons "could be added" to the Rockets uniforms for the game. The Rockets will require the NBA's approval on all fronts to make such things happen, but for a school that is only 30 minutes away from the Toyota Center, Fertitta is confident the NBA will be willing to approve the plans.

"I haven't seen them fight us on anything," said Fertitta. "They just don't want us to criticize the refs. If we don't do that we're all in good shape. We're going to make it a special night."