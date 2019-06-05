Rockets trade report: Houston expected to shake up roster; Chris Paul and Clint Capela among those available

The Houston Rockets have won at least 53 games in five of the last six seasons, but they've yet to make a Finals appearance due in large part to the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry and Co. have eliminated the Rockets four times in the playoffs during that run, including both of the past two seasons. Unable to get past their rivals, it appears that GM Daryl Morey is ready to shake things up.

In the most recent edition of his newsletter, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported that the Rockets are evaluating potential trade options for everyone on the roster besides James Harden, and that one of Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker or Gerald Green won't be on the team next season.

The Rockets are indeed shopping everyone on the roster not named Harden. The complexities involved in moving Chris Paul, who at age 34 has three years and nearly $125 million left on his contract, have Houston officials actively exploring the trade market for Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker. As one source with knowledge of the team's thinking said, they are operating under the belief that at least one of those three mainstays will not be a Rocket next season.

Stein's report comes just a week after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Morey is prepared to make the entire Rockets roster, plus future draft picks, available for trade.

Sources: In calls to front offices, Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks. Hard to imagine James Harden scenario, but the rest under contract - perhaps even Chris Paul - could be moved in right deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2019

Though unlikely, Wojnarowski notes in his story that even Harden could be had for a crazy offer, but presumably the intent here is to potentially go back to the drawing board in terms of Harden's support system. The three years, $124 million left on Chris Paul's contract would seem to be a tough sell for a player pretty clearly in decline, but the idea is that Paul has more left in the tank than he was able to show as Harden's increasingly marginalized sidekick and could still help a team ready to win right now.

As for Clint Capela, he's on a very enticing contract that has four more years left on it at an average annual salary of $18.5 million. Given his age (turned 25 in May) and production -- which has been absolutely elite in long stretches and against some of the better players in the league -- there are a lot of teams that would love to have a guy like that locked up long term at that price. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that Houston has already started making calls to gauge interest in Capela.

P.J. Tucker is on a friendly deal, while Eric Gordon's contract is expiring in the summer of 2020, which is also attractive for a team looking for short-term shooting/scoring without the anchor of a long-term commitment.

If the Rockets really want to shake things up, there will be plenty of teams ready to take their phone call. This NBA summer has a chance to be absolutely wild.