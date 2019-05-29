Rockets trade report: Houston making entire roster available, including Chris Paul and Clint Capela

The Houston Rockets have been eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in three of the last five postseasons and have yet to make an NBA Finals appearance in the James Harden/Daryl Morey era. Now ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Morey is prepared to make the entire Rockets roster, plus future draft picks, available for trade.

Sources: In calls to front offices, Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks. Hard to imagine James Harden scenario, but the rest under contract - perhaps even Chris Paul - could be moved in right deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2019

Though unlikely, Wojnarowski notes in his story that even Harden could be had for a crazy offer, but presumably the intent here is to potentially go back to the drawing board in terms of Harden's support system. The three years, $124 million left on Chris Paul's contract would seem to be a tough sell for a player pretty clearly in decline, but the idea is that Paul has more left in the tank than he was able to show as Harden's increasingly marginalized sidekick and could still help a team ready to win right now.

As for Clint Capela, he's on a very enticing contract that has four more years left on it at an average annual salary of $18.5 million. Given his age (turned 25 in May) and production -- which has been absolutely elite in long stretches and against some of the better players in the league -- there are a lot of teams that would love to have a guy like that locked up long term at that price. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that Houston has already started making calls to gauge interest in Capela.

P.J. Tucker is on a friendly deal, while Eric Gordon's contract is expiring in the summer of 2020, which is also attractive for a team looking for short-term shooting/scoring without the anchor of a long-term commitment.

If the Rockets really want to shake things up, there will be plenty of teams ready to take their phone call. This NBA summer has a chance to be absolutely wild.