Rockets trade rumors: Chris Paul wants out of Houston, relationship with James Harden 'unsalvageable,' per report

Chris Paul wants a new NBA home.

According to a report from Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo, the relationship between Paul and Rockets All-Star guard James Harden is "unsalvageable," and Paul wants out of Houston as a result.

From Yahoo:

The delicate relationship between Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Chris Paul has been termed "unsalvageable" and the star players want a divorce, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Paul went to Rockets management and demanded a trade, and Harden issued a "him or me" edict following the Rockets' second-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, sources said.

The backcourt mates went nearly two months without speaking to each other during the season, sources said, creating a tenuous environment for teammates and everyone involved with the franchise.

Harden hasn't returned Paul's repeated attempts at communicating this offseason, sources said, after a year in which the pair repeatedly got under each other's skin with petty acts in practices and games.

...

"There's no respect at all, on either side," a source told Yahoo Sports. "They need to get away from one another. Chris doesn't respect James' standing in the league, and James doesn't respect the work Chris has put in to this point."