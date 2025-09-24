The Fred VanVleet news is crushing. No way around it. Just when the Rockets had positioned themselves on the top shelf of the contender conversation by trading for Kevin Durant and signing Dorian Finney-Smith, thee lose their starting point guard (almost certainly for the season) to a torn ACL before training camp has even begun.

VanVleet isn't an All-Star, but he might as well be for what he means, or meant, to the Rockets. With all of their size, defense and now elite scoring in Durant, VanVleet was the one who was going to tie it all together. Amen Thompson is going to get his shot running the offense and maybe Reed Sheppard breaks out, but realistically, Houston has to be thinking about trade options to replace VanVleet. Here are 10 they should be considering.

Fred VanVleet injury ripple effects: What it could mean for Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and the Rockets Sam Quinn

We're swinging for the fences right out of the gate, and so should the Rockets. Boston is in a gap year. White is a considerable upgrade from VanVleet and is locked up for the next four years, so this wouldn't, unlike a few other options we'll talk about, be a short-term solution. White is the new Jrue Holiday. A winner in every sense and the perfect fit alongside any star in any system. If you're on the cusp of contention, he's the guy to put you over the top.

Problem is, Boston loves him as much as everyone else. Who knows if they would seriously entertain a deal, but if they did, it would cost something major. Fortunately, the Rockets have all kinds of draft capital to dangle and good young players/prospects in Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr. and/or Tari Eason. This should have been Houston's first call upon receiving the VanVleet news, because there's an honest deal to at least discuss that could benefit both sides.

This would be another home run for the Rockets and the Pacers are basically punting on this season anyway without Tyrese Haliburton. Nembhard wouldn't come cheap. Indiana loves him, and rightfully so. He's in their plans well beyond this season because he's awesome. But if the Rockets believe Nembhard would put them over the top, which they should, overwhelming the Pacers with a package that could fund their future would make real sense for both sides.

Would you give up Sheppard for Nembhard? I would. But I can understand someone saying they wouldn't. Sheppard is the theoretical perfect fit next to Amen Thompson long term because of his shooting (at least what we expect his shooting to eventually be). Durant makes this a win-now situation for Houston, but they still have to consider the long-term core of Thompson, Sengun and Sheppard. This is a true two-timeline deal in Houston.

All that said, just know that Nembhard is a legit starting point guard on a championship team. He's that level of good on both ends. Reed Sheppard not becoming that level of player wouldn't be a shock. Houston should be making this call and at least seeing if they can pique Indiana's interest without including Sheppard.

3. Jrue Holiday

Holiday would be perfect for the Rockets for all the same reasons White would be, only he's probably a lot more gettable. There's a reason for that. Holiday is an older, worse player than White and he's on a worse contract to boot. Houston might regret the deal two years or even one year from now, but with Durant about to turn 37, this is right now time in Houston.

Holiday's VanVleet-like value in Portland as an in-house mentor for Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe (which Damian Lillard can now at least somewhat replace from the sideline anyway) notwithstanding, I'm still trying to figure out why the Blazers signed up to pay him $105 million over the next three years to maybe crack the play-in.

This deal was a mistake, just like the Jerami Grant contract, and they should be looking to get out of it if Houston comes calling. Holiday is on the downslope, but he would still represent a real boost to Houston's title chances as a trusted ball handler and still top-tier defender and they wouldn't have to give up nearly as much to get him as they would White.

4. C.J. McCollum

McCollum wouldn't bring the defense that White or Holiday would, but Houston is long and defensively deep enough to insulate. The upshot is McCollum is still a bonafide playoff scorer and a 3-point sharpshooter (which the Rockets could really use) who can be trusted with lead-guard responsibilities in tense playoff possessions.

Also good news: McCollum is on an expiring contract, so he's not going to jam up Houston's books beyond this season. VanVleet and some filler salary makes the money work. Would Houston be willing to give up a future first for a 34-year-old before he potentially hits the buyout market? If so, the Wizards would be insane not to do it.

This is probably my favorite target for the Rockets. Pritchard is a bonafide offensive weapon and even though he definitely has size limitations, he's an ultra competitive defender who can make an honest two-way difference -- especially with the kind of support Houston has to offer.

Personally, I would personally include Sheppard in a deal with the Celtics for Pritchard. I think he's that good. I actually think Pritchard is pretty close to the most realistic comp for what Sheppard can turn into anyway. The size is very similar. I have to squint to see major things Sheppard can do that Pritchard can't. Maybe Sheppard winds up being a little better in three or four years, but for the immediate value Pritchard brings to a team intent on current contention, the short-term payoff, to me, is worth the long-term risk.

Who doesn't love Alvarado off the bench? Now, could he be the starting point guard on a championship team? I think in this specific Houston situation, where he still wouldn't have to play huge minutes with Thompson and, hopefully, Sheppard in position to timeshare, the answer is probably yes. Or even if he doesn't start, it's really about sharing playoff innings if Thompson isn't ready for that full responsibility.

Alvarado is very small, but Houston is collectively very big. He can shoot, handle and pressure the ball. He's cheap at $4.5 million with a player option he will likely decline in 2026. New Orleans traded for Jordan Poole (somebody still needs to explain this to me) and drafted Jeremiah Fears, and Dejounte Murray is still around, meaning point/combo guard minutes are clogged.

Houston should at least kick the tires to see if Alvarado is available for a return package that wouldn't really impact their core rotation (Jae'Sean Tate and a pick could be the crux of a friendly offer).

If you think Sexton was largely forgotten about in Utah, he's just entered the NBA's witness protection program in Charlotte. He's on an expiring $19 million deal, and he can play. This is a guy who has averaged north of 18 PPG on 40% 3-point shooting in each of the last two seasons in just 27-28 minutes. High-level competitor. Will not be shy in the big moments in which the Rockets expect to be playing.

The question is: How much are you willing to give up to get Sexton, who you would then have to pay probably north of $20 million annually next season to keep? Really, this question applies to any offense-centric target. Trading Dillons Brooks and losing VanVleet meaningfully dents the defense, and now if the Rockets turn around and include Tari Eason or Jabari Smith Jr. for another player who doesn't defend (insert any potential target from Tyler Herro on down), suddenly this becomes more of an offensive-based team with Amen Thompson left to lift whatever is left of the once elite perimeter defense. These are not easy decisions.

The Grizzlies just signed Jerome but they also have Scotty Pippen Jr. (who we'll get to shortly) to play behind Ja Morant. Jerome showed with the Cavs last year that he isn't just good enough to contribute in high-leverage playoff games; he can flat out take them over.

This gets back to the pickle of the Sexton discussion where Houston is potentially shedding yet another defender for a more offensive guy, but I'm still wondering who says no to a straight-up Jerome for Tari Eason deal.

9. Scotty Pippen Jr.

Pippen Jr. is basically VanVleet but not as good. He's sturdy. He defends. He can shoot. He's on a rock-bottom contract at less than $3 million for the next three seasons. He's worth a future first-round pick for sure. Jae'Sean Tate works on the money. Could be interesting.

Boston took on Simons because he's on an expiring deal whereas Holiday is due three more years, which is to say they probably aren't tied all that tightly to him beyond giving him something of a free season as a tryout for inclusion in their future. He's set to make $27.6 million this season. VanVleet basically makes the money work. Houston can afford to throw in a draft pick and get a damn good offensive player without compromising any defensive parts.