Rockets vs. 76ers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Philadelphia @ Houston

Current Records: Philadelphia 23-13; Houston 23-11

The Houston Rockets are 6-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Houston has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Rockets ended the year with a bang, routing the Denver Nuggets 130-104 on Tuesday. No one put up better numbers for the Rockets than SG James Harden, who really brought his A game. He shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's 2019 ended with a 115-97 defeat against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. C Al Horford had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Houston is now 23-11 while Philadelphia sits at 23-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston enters the matchup with 119.4 points per game on average, good for best in the league. Philadelphia has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

The Rockets are a 4.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Houston have won six out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.