Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Houston

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-11; Houston 6-17

What to Know

This Monday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.91 points per game. They will look to defend their home court Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Philadelphia and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 3 of 2020.

Houston received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 120-101 to the Golden State Warriors. Shooting guard Jalen Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Green finished with 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Sixers came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, falling 117-109. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from center Joel Embiid, who almost dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 12 boards, and eight assists.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 10-11-2 against the spread.

The Rockets are now 6-17 while the 76ers sit at 12-11. Houston is 5-11 after losses this year, the Sixers 6-4.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston and Philadelphia both have seven wins in their last 14 games.