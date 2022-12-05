Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Houston
Current Records: Philadelphia 12-11; Houston 6-17
What to Know
This Monday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.91 points per game. They will look to defend their home court Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Philadelphia and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 3 of 2020.
Houston received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 120-101 to the Golden State Warriors. Shooting guard Jalen Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Green finished with 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Sixers came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, falling 117-109. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from center Joel Embiid, who almost dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 12 boards, and eight assists.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 10-11-2 against the spread.
The Rockets are now 6-17 while the 76ers sit at 12-11. Houston is 5-11 after losses this year, the Sixers 6-4.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston and Philadelphia both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 10, 2022 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Houston 91
- Jan 03, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Houston 113
- May 05, 2021 - Philadelphia 135 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 17, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Houston 113
- Aug 14, 2020 - Philadelphia 134 vs. Houston 96
- Jan 03, 2020 - Houston 118 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Mar 08, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Jan 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Houston 93
- Oct 30, 2017 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Houston 107
- Oct 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Jan 27, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Philadelphia 118
- Nov 14, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Mar 09, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Nov 27, 2015 - Houston 116 vs. Philadelphia 114