The Philadelphia 76ers host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams are looking to snap losing skids, with Philadelphia dropping three in a row and Houston losing six straight. The 76ers are 11-2 at home, with the Rockets sporting a 6-10 road record. Houston's injury report is full, with Christian Wood (ankle) ruled out, Eric Gordon (groin) and Victor Oladipo (foot) listed as doubtful, and PJ Tucker (quad) listed as questionable. Joel Embiid (back) is probable for Philadelphia, with Shake Milton (ankle) ruled out.

Rockets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -10.5

Rockets vs. 76ers over-under: 227 points

Rockets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -650, Houston +475

HOU: The Rockets are 1-7 against the spread in the last eight games

PHI: The 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Rockets can cover



Despite injury concerns and poor recent play, the Rockets have a path to success against Philadelphia. Houston is above-average in generating free throws offensively, and that can swing the balance of any game. The Rockets are also a top-10 team in generating three-point attempts, and they rank eighth in the league in making 13.8 triples per game.

Houston's defense is tremendous, ranking fifth in the league in allowing only 108.6 points per 100 possessions. The Rockets rank seventh in the NBA in both effective field goal percentage allowed (52.1 percent) and turnover creation rate (15.0 percent), with above-average marks in steals (7.8 per game) and blocks (5.6 per game). Philadelphia is one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to ball security, turning the ball over on 15.3 percent of its offensive possessions.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers are playing at a high level on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Philadelphia is scoring more than 1.12 points per possession, and the 76ers lead the league in free throw creation rate. Doc Rivers' team is also No. 8 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (28.9 percent), and they put pressure on the opposition in multiple ways.

On the defensive side, the 76ers are giving up only 1.09 points per possession, No. 7 in the NBA, and they are No. 8 in the league in effective field goal percentage allowed (52.5 percent). Philadelphia also creates havoc, forcing a turnover on 14.6 percent of possessions, and the Rockets are a bottom-five team in ball security, turning the ball over on 14.9 percent of their offensive trips this season.

