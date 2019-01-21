Rockets vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

Two contenders in their respective conferences will square off on Monday night when Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host James Harden and the Houston Rockets. Entering the contest, the Sixers sit at fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-17, while the Rockets are fifth in the West with a 26-19 record.

The Sixers will be looking to bounce back from a tough, two-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, while the Rockets are fresh off of a thrilling overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game between the two teams is the first of two on the season, as the Rockets will also host the Sixers in Houston in March.

76ers: The Sixers continue to find their footing following the blockbuster trade that they made to acquire Jimmy Butler earlier in the season. The Sixers have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games but still struggle against some of the top-tier teams across the league's landscape. The match-up with the Rockets will provide Philadelphia with another opportunity to get a marquee win against another contender.

Rockets: The Rockets have been completely propelled by reigning MVP James Harden this season. Harden has been on an absolute tear lately and has been putting up points at a historical pace, as he has averaged 41.9 points per game over his last 20 games. During his recent hot streak, he became just the second player in NBA history to score 30 or more points in 19 consecutive games. The Rockets will need another huge performance from Harden if they want to walk away from Philadelphia with a win over a solid 76ers squad that features three potential All-Stars in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.

The line likes the Sixers in this one, largely due to the fact that the game is in Philadelphia. The Sixers have one of the league's best home records (19-5), while the Rockets are under .500 (9-12) away from Houston. Injury issues impact Houston's odds also, as usual starters Chris Paul and Clint Capela remain out of action for the Rockets. Barring an absolute explosion from Harden, the Sixers should be able to walk away from this one with a win.