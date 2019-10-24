Rockets vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Last Season Records: Houston 53-29; Milwaukee 60-22
What to Know
Houston and Milwaukee will face off at 8 p.m. ET October 24th at Toyota Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Houston is coming off of a 53-29 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Golden State 118-113 in game six. Likewise, after a 60-22 record in the regular season, Milwaukee made it as far as the Conference Championships last year but lost to Toronto 100-94 in game six.
A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets ranked third worst with respect to rebounds per game last year, where the squad accrued only 42.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Houston, Milwaukee was the best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 118.1 on average. We'll get a glimpse of whether or not those numbers will hold true this season.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bucks.
Over/Under: 232
Series History
Houston and Milwaukee both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Houston 94
- Jan 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 07, 2018 - Houston 110 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 16, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 23, 2017 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 18, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Feb 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Houston 121
- Jan 22, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
