Rockets vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Last Season Records: Houston 53-29; Milwaukee 60-22

What to Know

Houston and Milwaukee will face off at 8 p.m. ET October 24th at Toyota Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Houston is coming off of a 53-29 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Golden State 118-113 in game six. Likewise, after a 60-22 record in the regular season, Milwaukee made it as far as the Conference Championships last year but lost to Toronto 100-94 in game six.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets ranked third worst with respect to rebounds per game last year, where the squad accrued only 42.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Houston, Milwaukee was the best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 118.1 on average. We'll get a glimpse of whether or not those numbers will hold true this season.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bucks.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Houston and Milwaukee both have four wins in their last eight games.