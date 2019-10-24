Rockets vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time, game prediction, odds

After reaching the Eastern Conference finals a season ago, the Milwaukee Bucks look to get even further this time around. The good news is they're returning arguably the best player in the league -- and reigning MVP -- in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is only more motivated to reach the Finals. The bad news? They'll have to fight for that top spot in the East with the reloaded Philadelphia 76ers, who have the better roster on paper.

The Bucks let Malcolm Brogdon walk in the offseason, while re-signing Khris Middleton for five more years. It's not the most star-studded roster in the league, but having Giannis makes up for a lot.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are on a quest to prove that they are still one of the best teams in the West, and added some more firepower after trading Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook. James Harden may not have to carry a majority of the offensive load anymore, but there's still a lot of questions over how the two dynamic guards can coexist in the same backcourt.

This is a good test for each team to start the season, and there's a lot to focus on, so let's break down both sides of the game and make some predictions.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24 | 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 24 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

TNT | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: HOU -125 | MIL +105 | O/U 230



Storylines

Rockets: In the preseason, Harden and Westbrook looked like a formidable tandem, and showed us a different side of Westbrook that we're not used to seeing -- a player who moves well without the ball, isn't forcing as many shots and staying within himself. Granted, that was preseason, but it was a good sign that perhaps this may work out for Houston, after all. How these two players share the floor will be the storyline all season for Houston, and testing that against a competitive Milwaukee team will be a good first example of what to expect from them.

The Rockets might be without Gerald Green for the entire season, and haven't added anyone to replace his role, so they'll be counting on Thabo Sefolosha and Ben McLemore to take over his minutes. The Rockets have the offensive firepower to rack up points in this game, but trying to contain Giannis may result in a big night from the Greek Freak.

Bucks: Giannis is a reliable jump shot away from becoming the most terrifying player on the planet -- that's if he isn't already. He's also the betting favorite to win a back-to-back MVP, and is still only 24 years old. He's virtually unguardable, and aside from Westbrook and maybe Patrick Beverley, is the most intense player on the court at all times.

Khris Middleton is coming off an All-Star season, and is as reliable as they come when you need a bucket. Brook Lopez revived his career by adding a 3-point shot and became a knockdown shooter from deep for the Bucks last season. It's the backcourt that will be weaker for Milwaukee this season. Wes Matthews may be a stout defender, but he's a streaky shooter from deep, Eric Bledsoe is the same way. On some nights, that won't hurt the Bucks, but going against a backcourt of Harden and Westbrook does not bode well for Milwaukee in this game.

Game Prediction, pick

The Rockets have the edge in the backcourt, but the Bucks have the best player on the floor. This matchup is going to be a close one, and with Houston still establishing chemistry, the tight-knit Milwaukee team may be able to squeak out a win here. Houston is a slight favorite for the game, which means it could really go either way. If the Bucks come out and stifle the Rockets' offense, running them off the line and making them beat them inside, then they will start the season 1-0. However, if Houston -- mainly Westbrook -- can figure it all out in this one game and plays within Mike D'Antoni's system then not only will the Rockets win, but could be a very dangerous team going forward.

Sometimes, you have to pick a winner in a game based on frivolous things, and while home-court advantage means more at the college level than in the NBA, the Rockets get the benefit of playing inside the Toyota Center which will undoubtedly be raucous and filled with excitement to watch Westbrook and Harden back together again. For that reason, I'm going with the home team. Pick: Rockets (-1.5)