Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Houston

Current Records: Milwaukee 38-23; Houston 15-47

What to Know

The Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. The Bucks should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston will be looking to get back in the win column.

Houston came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, falling 114-107. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Kevin Porter, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 2-for-12, 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-104 on Tuesday. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 12 boards, and eight assists.

The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.50 point spread they are up against. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 24 of their 31 home games.

Houston is now 15-47 while the Bucks sit at 38-23. Milwaukee is 26-11 after wins this year, and Houston is 9-37 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston and Milwaukee both have five wins in their last ten games.