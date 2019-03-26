Rockets vs. Bucks odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from computer model on 65-48 run

MVP candidates clash on Tuesday when James Harden and the Houston Rockets visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Rockets (47-27), third in the West, are in a wild race for playoff seeding, while the Bucks (55-19) are close to clinching the No. 1 seed in the East. Although Houston has already secured a playoff spot, it is just 3.5 games behind Golden State for the top spot and also just four games ahead of 8-seed San Antonio. Tipoff from Fiserv Forum is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a four-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 227. Before making any Rockets vs. Bucks picks of your own, see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 24 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 268-206 record on all top-rated picks, returning over $4,700 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 24 on a strong 65-48 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Rockets vs. Bucks. We can tell you it is leaning under, but it's also generated a pick against the spread that cashes in a whopping 60 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Bucks have won two in a row and seven of their last 10 as they close in on their first 60-win season since 1980-81. Their magic number to clinch first place in the Eastern Conference is four. Milwaukee has plenty of motivation to lock up the top spot so they can rest key players, especially with guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Nikola Mirotic out with injuries for the rest of the regular season.

Milwaukee is the top scoring team in the NBA at 117.5 points per game. Its 22-point win over Cleveland on Sunday was the second consecutive victory of at least 20 points and 11th of the year. The Bucks have had 42 of their wins come by double-digits.

But just because Milwaukee has been dominant this season doesn't guarantee it will cover the Rockets vs. Bucks spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Rockets have had Milwaukee's number over the past few years. Although the Bucks won the first meeting this season, Houston has won eight of the last 11 in the series, including both meetings in 2017-18.

There may not be a player any hotter than Harden, who needs just two more 3-pointers to pass Jason Kidd (1,988) for ninth most in NBA history. Harden scored a whopping 61 points against the Spurs last Friday. That's the second time he's scored 61 this season and he's had eight games of at least 50 points this season. Over the past four games, Harden is averaging 44.3.

Who wins Bucks vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread can you bank on in a whopping 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Rockets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.