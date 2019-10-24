Rockets vs. Bucks odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 24 predictions from proven computer model

James Harden and the Houston Rockets host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, and tipoff from the Toyota Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. The two frontrunners for last year's MVP will square off in the season opener, but most people's attention will be on the debut of Russell Westbrook. After spending all 11 of his NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, Westbrook will begin the 2019-20 campaign as a member of the Houston Rockets. New-look Houston is a two-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 230 in the latest Rockets vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Rockets picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware that while Houston was making moves to upgrade its roster this summer, the Bucks made almost no significant additions while losing key pieces like Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic. Not only will they miss those players' offensive contributions, but Milwaukee losing Brogdon really hampers their ability to match up with Houston. Brogdon would have been the primary defender for Harden, but the Bucks now have to hope the 33-year old Wesley Matthews has enough left in the tank to disrupt Harden's rhythm.

On top of that, the model recognizes how strong Houston was on its home court last year. The Rockets posted a 31-10 record at home, and their 60 percent cover rate at home was the third-best in the NBA. Houston's point differential jumped from plus-2.4 on the road to plus-7.1 at home, while Milwaukee's dropped from plus-12.1 at home to plus-5.7 on the road.

Just because Houston benefits from home court advantage doesn't mean it will cover the Rockets vs. Bucks spread on Thursday, though.

The model is also well aware of the fact that the Bucks dominated this matchup last year. They won both games by a combined 21 points, and Antetokounmpo averaged 23 points and 18 rebounds. The Rockets' best answer for him defensively is P.J. Tucker, who is at a five-inch disadvantage. And with Clint Capela's rim protection falling off over the past few seasons, Giannis will have no problem eating in the paint.

The Rockets allowed the seventh-most points from within five feet of the rim last year, and their opponents' 64.4 percent mark from that range was the highest in the NBA. Over the past two seasons, Giannis has scored over 2,000 points from that range.

