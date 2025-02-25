The Houston Rockets will host the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action on Tuesday night and both teams are firmly in the playoff hunt in their respective conferences. Houston is 35-22 on the season and currently sits fifth in the West standings, while Milwaukee is 32-24 and is fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have won six of their last 10 head-to-head matchups against the Rockets, but Houston is 7-3 against the spread in those contests.

Tipoff from the Toyota Center in Houston is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the Rockets have covered the spread in each of their last five home games against the Bucks. This time around, Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Bucks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Bucks spread: Houston -3.5

Rockets vs. Bucks over/under: 226.5 points

Rockets vs. Bucks money line: Houston -168, Milwaukee +142

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston is coming off a 124-115 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday and rebounding was the primary issue. Utah enjoyed a 58-41 advantage on the glass and had a 32.7% offensive rebounding percentage. However, Alperen Sengun did have a productive night with 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists while Jalen Green added a double-double of his own with 25 points and 10 assists.

The Rockets have only covered the spread once in their last eight games but they have won seven of their last nine against Central Division opponents. They also covered in their only previous matchup this season with the Bucks, losing 101-100 on Nov. 18 but covering as 3.5-point road underdogs.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is on a four-game winning streak after beating the Miami Heat 120-113 on Sunday. Damian Lillard had 28 points and eight assists while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. The Bucks also limited the Heat to just 9-for-31 from the 3-point line.

Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report for Tuesday with a calf injury but he is probable to play. However, Lillard has been removed from the injury report entirely after battling a hamstring injury during the All-Star break. Milwaukee has covered the spread in four of its last six games entering tonight's matchup with Houston.

How to make Rockets vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Milwaukee vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 215 combined points.

So who wins Bucks vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-106 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.