Rockets vs. Bucks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The top two NBA MVP candidates this season will go head-to-head when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo will get a chance to go at it and in a showcase game on TNT that will provide both players a platform to make a statement.

The match-up between the two teams is the second - and final - of the season, as the Bucks won the first one 116-109 back in January. Though both teams will face plenty of tough challenges along the way, there's a chance these two teams could meet again in the NBA Finals in June.

Rockets: The Rockets have climbed all the way up to third in the West after a slow start to the season due to injury issues, and while playoff positioning isn't yet set, the Rockets will feel pretty good about their chances of coming out of the West - as long as they are able to remain healthy.

Bucks: Barring an extreme sudden losing streak to close out the season, the Bucks have the top seed in the East all but sewn up at this point in time. So, the main goal for them now is to remain healthy and make sure that they are on top of their game as a team when the playoffs roll around next month, as they have some very lofty expectations.

Game prediction, pick

The Bucks won the first time around, but the Rockets will get their revenge on Tuesday night. While the Bucks have the top seed in the East virtually locked up, the Rockets still have positioning to play for. Plus, reigning MVP James Harden doesn't seem eager to give up the award, and could look to make a statement against his top competition.