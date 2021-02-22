The Chicago Bulls bid for their fourth victory in five games when they visit the reeling Houston Rockets on Monday. Guard Zach LaVine is putting up numbers for the Bulls (13-16) that have not been seen in the Windy City since the days of franchise icon Michael Jordan. The Rockets (11-17), idle since Wednesday due to storm-related issues in Houston, are attempting to avoid a season-worst eighth consecutive defeat.

Tip-off at the Toyota Center is 8 p.m. William Hill Sportsbook lists Chicago as a one-point favorite while the over-under is 227 in the latest Bulls vs. Rockets odds. Before making any Rockets vs. Bulls picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,400 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 9 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 83-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Bulls vs. Rockets:

Bulls vs. Rockets spread: Bulls -1

Bulls vs. Rockets over-under: 227 points

Bulls vs. Rockets money line: Bulls -115; Rockets -105

CHI: The Bulls have hit 31 of 33 free throws in the past two games

HOU: Rockets G Victor Oladipo (foot) is expected to miss his fourth straight game

Latest Odds: Houston Rockets +1 Bet Now

Why the Bulls can cover

LaVine has been almost unstoppable since second-leading scorer Lauri Markkanen was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. In the eight games since Markkanen was hurt, LaVine has scored at least 30 points seven times and is averaging a robust 35.1 points in that span. He joined Michael Jordan as the only Bulls players to average 35 points in an eight-game span and at least 30 points in a 10-game stretch.

LaVine's scoring spree comes at an opportune time with reserves for next month's All-Star Game set to be announced Tuesday. He knocked down 15 of 20 shots on his way to a 38-point outburst Saturday against Sacramento, extending his streak of games with at least 20 points to 16 in a row. The offensive prowess aside, LaVine also is doing it at the defensive end with multiple steals in three straight games.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston has lost all seven games since leading scorer Christian Wood suffered an ankle injury on Feb. 4, leaving guard John Wall to shoulder much of the offensive burden. Wall has scored at least 25 points in five of the last six games to boost his season average to 20.4 per game. In his first season with the Rockets, the five-time All-Star was sidelined for the 125-120 loss in Chicago on Jan. 18 due to a sore knee.

While Oladipo is listed as doubtful for Monday, Rockets will get one starter back in the lineup with the expected return of forward P.J. Tucker from a quadriceps injury. Tucker is not much of a threat at the offensive end but is one of the team's top defenders. That could loom even larger with the questionable status of center DeMarcus Cousins, who did not finish Sunday's practice due to a foot issue.

How to make Bulls vs. Rockets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams combine for 219 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.