The Chicago Bulls will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the United Center. Chicago is 5-8 overall and 1-3 at home, while Houston is 4-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. Houston is favored by two-points in the latest Bulls vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225. Before entering any Rockets vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Rockets. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Rockets:

Bulls vs. Rockets spread: Bulls +2

Bulls vs. Rockets over-under: 225 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls strolled past the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 117-101. Lauri Markkanen posted a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulls dished out 32 assists, their third 30-assist game of the season. They only had two such games last year. The Chicago bench scored a season-high 61 points. The Bulls halted a four-game losing streak with the victory. Chicago has lost its last seven matchups vs. Houston.

Otto Porter Jr. (back) is out for Monday's game. Patrick Williams, Tomas Satoransky and Chandler Hutchison are also out due to health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston lost to the San Antonio Spurs on the road by a decisive 103-91 margin. Houston quickly watched an early 10-point lead slip away. The Rockets have lost three of their past four games. Houston had 23 turnovers and forced just 12. Ben McLemore had 13 of his 21 points in the first quarter. The Rockets have used seven different starting lineups in its 11 games this season. Victor Oladipo is expected to make his Houston debut on Monday. John Wall (knee) is out.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Rockets will enter Monday's matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because Houston is 8-2 in its last 10 meetings against Chicago.

How to make Bulls vs. Rockets picks

