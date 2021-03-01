Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Houston

Current Records: Cleveland 13-21; Houston 11-21

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET March 1 at Toyota Center. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 133-84, which was the final score in Houston's tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-37. Point guard John Wall had a rough night: he finished with 14 points on 4-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Cleveland proved too difficult a challenge. Cleveland won 112-109 over the Sixers in overtime. Point guard Collin Sexton (28 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Houston is now 11-21 while Cleveland sits at 13-21. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rockets slightly, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last ten games against Cleveland.