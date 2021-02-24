The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are 11-21 overall and 8-9 at home, while Houston is 11-18 overall and 6-11 on the road. The Rockets have won five of the last six games between the two teams. Houston is favored by three-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets spread: Cavaliers +3

Cavaliers vs. Rockets over-under: 217.5 points

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Lamar Stevens' dunk with 4.1 seconds remaining proved to be the decisive basket in Cleveland's 112-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The victory brought a 10-game Cavaliers losing streak to an end. It was the longest losing streak in the league this season. Cleveland's last win before Tuesday came on Feb. 1

Collin Sexton led the charger for Cleveland, finishing with 29 points. Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Dylan Windler made five three-point attempts. The Cavaliers' opponents have shot 48.4 percent from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets were downed by the Bulls on Monday, 122-100. Houston trailed 61-55 with 9:33 left in the third before Chicago went on a 12-2 run to finish the quarter. The Rockets never closed to within more than 19 points in the fourth quarter. They shot just 38.5 percent from the field in the loss.

Houston is 2-17 in games in which it has trailed by double digits. David Nwaba scored 22 points on Monday. The Rockets have lost eight consecutive games and have not won since Feb. 4. They last dropped nine consecutive games in 2001. Victor Oladipo (foot) and Eric Gordon (ankle) are questionable for Wednesday's game. The Rockets have only been able to knock down 44.5 percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

