The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-24) go on the road to play the Houston Rockets (31-35) in a cross-conference tilt on Friday. The Cavs got a win in their last game to halt their two-game slide. On Wednesday, Cleveland defeated the New Orleans 116-95. Meanwhile, Houston has won four straight matchups. On Mar. 14, the Rockets outlasted the Washington Wizards 135-119. Ty Jerome (ankle), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Max Strus (knee) are out for Cleveland. Steven Adams (knee), Tari Eason (tibia), Alperen Sengun (ankle) and Cam Whitmore (knee) are out for Houston.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston. Cleveland is a 5.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Rockets odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 215.5.

The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Cavs vs. Rockets:

Cavaliers vs. Rockets spread: Cleveland -5.5

Cavaliers vs. Rockets over/under: 215.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Rockets money line: Cleveland -232, Houston +190

CLE: 18-14 ATS on road this season

HOU: 22-10-1 ATS at home this season

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the most explosive scorers in the league. He's fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.7) with 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists. On Feb. 27 against the Dallas Mavericks, Mitchell had 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Guard Darius Garland joins Mitchell in the backcourt. Garland has a sweet jumper, a nice floater and scans the floor well as a playmaker. The Vanderbilt product logs 19 points, 6.3 assists, and shoots 39% from downtown. In his last outing, Garland totaled 27 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

Why the Rockets can cover

Guard Jalen Green is a natural scorer who has a knack for scoring from all three levels on the floor. The 22-year-old logs 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's scored 25-plus points in two of his last four games. In his last contest, Green had 37 points and eight rebounds.

Guard Fred VanVleet joined Houston this offseason and is a very active presence on both ends of the floor. The 30-year-old is a reliable perimeter asset and has the ability to thread the needle as a passer. VanVleet is eighth in the NBA in assists (8) with 16.9 points per game. In Thursday's win over the Wizards, VanVleet dropped 27 points, nine assists and two steals.

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 211 points.

So who wins Rockets vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 70-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.