Rockets vs. Cavaliers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers



Date: Saturday, Feb. 3



Saturday, Feb. 3 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ABC



ABC Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Cavaliers and Rockets are the big highlight game of the evening and this has the potential to be a very good one. The Rockets have been one of the NBA's best teams all season while the Cavs have struggled to play consistent basketball, especially since Christmas.

However, Cleveland has appeared to have for the moment turned it around. The Cavs have won three of their last four since making a change to the starting lineup and it's led to an increased hope that maybe they can look like more of the contender everybody has expected them to be.

Of course, that doesn't mean much going up against one of the NBA's best teams in the Rockets. James Harden is a major threat on a nightly basis and the Cavs will have their work cut out for them either way. Houston is the obvious favorite going into this one, but maybe LeBron James can give Cleveland the boost it needs to avoid another nationally televised embarrassment.