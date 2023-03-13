Who's Playing
Boston @ Houston
Current Records: Boston 47-21; Houston 15-52
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 29 of 2020. The Rockets have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Boston at 8 p.m. ET March 13 at Toyota Center. Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.46 points per contest.
Houston came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, falling 119-111. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jabari Smith, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston beat the Atlanta Hawks 134-125 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 15 boards along with six dimes. Tatum's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
The Rockets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 126-102 punch to the gut against the Celtics in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
Odds
The Celtics are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won eight out of their last 15 games against Houston.
- Dec 27, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Houston 102
- Nov 22, 2021 - Boston 108 vs. Houston 90
- Oct 24, 2021 - Boston 107 vs. Houston 97
- Apr 02, 2021 - Boston 118 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 14, 2021 - Boston 134 vs. Houston 107
- Feb 29, 2020 - Houston 111 vs. Boston 110
- Feb 11, 2020 - Houston 116 vs. Boston 105
- Mar 03, 2019 - Houston 115 vs. Boston 104
- Dec 27, 2018 - Houston 127 vs. Boston 113
- Mar 03, 2018 - Houston 123 vs. Boston 120
- Dec 28, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Houston 98
- Jan 25, 2017 - Boston 120 vs. Houston 109
- Dec 05, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Boston 106
- Mar 11, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Boston 98
- Nov 16, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. Houston 95