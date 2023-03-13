Who's Playing

Boston @ Houston

Current Records: Boston 47-21; Houston 15-52

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 29 of 2020. The Rockets have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Boston at 8 p.m. ET March 13 at Toyota Center. Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.46 points per contest.

Houston came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, falling 119-111. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jabari Smith, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston beat the Atlanta Hawks 134-125 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 15 boards along with six dimes. Tatum's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Rockets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 126-102 punch to the gut against the Celtics in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.17

Odds

The Celtics are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last 15 games against Houston.