Through 3 Quarters

Down one at the end of last quarter, the Los Angeles Clippers have now snagged the lead. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Houston Rockets 91-75 three quarters in.

The Clippers have been led by center Ivica Zubac, who so far has dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards. Center Christian Wood (14 points) and small forward Jae'Sean Tate (12 points) have been the top scorers for Houston. Jae'Sean Tate does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

Houston has lost 93% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 32-31; Houston 15-45

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers' road trip will continue as they head to Toyota Center at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday to face off against the Houston Rockets. The Clippers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston will be looking to regain their footing.

Los Angeles is hoping for another win. They escaped with a win on Sunday against Houston by the margin of a single free throw, 99-98. Los Angeles' center Ivica Zubac was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 15 rebounds and 14 points along with six blocks. Zubac hadn't helped his team much against the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 31-32 against the spread.

Houston's loss took them down to 15-45 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 32-31. Allowing an average of 117.83 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Houston.

Feb 27, 2022 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Houston 98

Feb 17, 2022 - Los Angeles 142 vs. Houston 111

May 14, 2021 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 115

Apr 23, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Houston 104

Apr 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Houston 109

Mar 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 105

Dec 19, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117

Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119

Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93

Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103

Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113

Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112

Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96

Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92

Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102

Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118

Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96

Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103

Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116

Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106

Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132

Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97

Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105

Injury Report for Houston

Kevin Porter: Out (Ankle)

Usman Garuba: Out (Wrist)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Los Angeles