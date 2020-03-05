Rockets vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Rockets vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Houston
Current Records: Los Angeles 42-19; Houston 39-21
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 109-94 win on the road. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Houston was just a three-ball short of a victory on Monday and fell 125-123 to the New York Knicks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Houston was the far and away favorite. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard James Harden, who had 35 points and eight assists.
Los Angeles is now 42-19 while Houston sits at 39-21. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers come into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 116.1. But Houston is even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.9 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won nine out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 19, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119
- Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
