Rockets vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 42-19; Houston 39-21

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 109-94 win on the road. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston was just a three-ball short of a victory on Monday and fell 125-123 to the New York Knicks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Houston was the far and away favorite. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard James Harden, who had 35 points and eight assists.

Los Angeles is now 42-19 while Houston sits at 39-21. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers come into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 116.1. But Houston is even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.9 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.