Rockets vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

How to watch Rockets vs. Clippers basketball game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 42-19; Houston 39-21

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 109-94 win on the road. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston was just a three-ball short of a victory on Monday and fell 125-123 to the New York Knicks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Houston was the far and away favorite. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard James Harden, who had 35 points and eight assists.

Los Angeles is now 42-19 while Houston sits at 39-21. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers come into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 116.1. But Houston is even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.9 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
  • TV: TNT
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.

  • Dec 19, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117
  • Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119
  • Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
  • Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
  • Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
  • Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
  • Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
  • Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
  • Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
  • Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
  • Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
  • Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
  • Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
  • Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
  • Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
  • Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
  • Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories