Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Houston
Current Records: Los Angeles 47-23; Houston 16-54
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Toyota Center. Houston needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.61 points per matchup.
It was close but no cigar for the Rockets as they fell 124-122 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Houston had strong showings from power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 24 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds, and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday was close at halftime, but the Clippers turned on the heat in the second half with 69 points. Los Angeles made easy work of Charlotte and carried off a 113-90 victory. Shooting guard Paul George (20 points) and point guard Reggie Jackson (19 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.
Los Angeles' win brought them up to 47-23 while Houston's defeat pulled them down to 16-54. Los Angeles is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them. Houston has been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
In the teams' previous meeting in April, Houston was in the race but had to settle for second with a 109-104 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Houston.
- Apr 23, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Houston 104
- Apr 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 19, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119
- Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105