Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-4; Houston 1-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Clippers will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Los Angeles is hoping for another win. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Houston on Monday, sneaking past 95-93. Small forward Paul George was the offensive standout of the game for Los Angeles, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 35 points, eight dimes and nine rebounds. George hadn't helped his team much against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The Clippers' victory brought them up to 3-4 while the Rockets' loss pulled them down to 1-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles is worst in the league in points per game, with only 99.9 on average. Houston has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Houston.