Rockets vs. Clippers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 22 predictions from proven model on 9-4 run

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will host James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Friday. The Rockets are looking to right the ship after a 10-point loss to the Nuggets their last time out. Houston had piled up eight-straight wins before that. They enter Friday's contest with a one-game lead over the Clippers in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles has won three consecutive games, and it played its first game with both Leonard and Paul George in the lineup their last time out. Tip-off for this one is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Clippers odds. Before you make any Rockets vs. Clippers picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Rockets vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Rockets vs. Clippers over-under: 226.5 points

Rockets vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -190, Houston +160

HOU: James Harden's 38.4 point per game average would be the highest ever recorded in the modern era, topping Michael Jordan's 37.1 mark.

LAC: After being limited to 29 minutes or less in his first three games back from injury, Paul George was allowed to log 37 minutes in an overtime win on Wednesday.

The model is well aware that the Clippers have been among the NBA's best teams all year, even while not playing at full strength. Paul George (shoulder) missed the first 11 games of the season, while Leonard has missed another five. Despite that, the Clips still have a better record and rank ahead of the Rockets in defensive efficiency and point differential. The Clippers have been one of the NBA's best teams this season while only playing one game at full-strength.

Just because Los Angeles has George back, doesn't mean it will cover the Rockets vs. Clippers spread against a Houston team that also boasts two All-NBA talents on Friday, though.

The model is well aware that while the Clippers made some huge moves this offseason, one area they failed to address was their interior defense. Neither Ivica Zubac or Montrezl Harrell are necessarily bad defenders, but the Clippers did give up the eighth-most points at the rim last season. The interior is clearly the weakness on this otherwise extremely intimidating defense, and it is a problem against Western Conference contenders like the Rockets, Lakers and Nuggets, who have big men that the Clippers just don't have an answer for.

For Houston, Clint Capela might end up being the x-factor in this matchup. Capela has been dominant lately, particularly on the glass. He has a streak of five-consecutive games with 20-plus rebounds, and since the Rockets lifted his minutes limit six games ago, Capela is averaging 15 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks.

