Rockets vs. Clippers: Watch NBA on MLK Day online, live stream, TV, odds, picks
Rockets, Clippers each look to extend winning streaks
How to watch Rockets at Clippers
- Date: Monday, Jan. 15
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine NBA odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
A mere couple of weeks ago, this matchup between the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers would have been one between one of the best teams in the league and one of the worst. Now, it's looking like this could be a potential playoff preview.
Winners of four in a row, the Clippers (8-2 in their last 10 games) have surged back into playoff contention. Now exactly .500 on the season at 21-21, they sit in ninth place in the West, but just one game out of sixth, and 1 1/2 games from fifth. With none of the teams ahead of them -- the Thunder, Blazers, Nuggets, and Pelicans -- looking eager to pull away, the Clippers just may be in the playoff chase for the long haul.
And if they do end up making the playoffs, they just might face off against their opponent on Monday night, the Houston Rockets. Dealing with an injury to James Harden, the Rockets haven't been the dominant side they were earlier in the season, but they still have a comfortable hold on second place in the West. Thanks to Chris Paul and a relatively easy schedule, they've won three games in a row.
Speaking of Paul, this will be his first game against the Clippers since leaving them in the summer. He missed the two teams' first meeting of the season back in December. It should be an emotional return for CP3, who helped turn the Clips from a laughingstock into a contender.
-
