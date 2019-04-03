Rockets vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis
The Houston Rockets will look to keep their positive momentum going against the Los Angeles Clippers
The Houston Rockets were just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals last season. However, that success didn't carry over to the start of the 2018-19 campaign as they had just an 11-14 record in their first 25 games. The team did persevere and now sits in the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference thanks to James Harden's MVP-caliber season.
Meanwhile, it appeared that it was going to be a rebuilding year for the Los Angeles Clippers once they traded Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the team stayed competitive with a core veteran group of Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari and has cemented their spots in the postseason. The Clippers currently sit in the sixth seed and are only a half-game behind the Utah Jazz for the No. 5 seed.
How to watch Rockets at Clippers
- Date: Wednesday, April 3
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- TV: NBATV
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Clippers -1.5
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Rockets: It starts and ends with Harden when it comes to the Rockets' success. When Chris Paul and Clint Capela were out of the lineup earlier this season, Harden kept the Rockets in the thick of the playoff race. Now he's coming off a pair of games against the Sacramento Kings in which he scored a total of 86 points in those contests. Harden is playing out of his mind right now.
Clippers: The Clippers continue to ride the success Montrezl Harrell, Gallinari, and Williams. The veteran trio accounts for a significant chunk of the team's scoring and has been the main reason why Los Angeles hasn't faded following the trade deadline. If the Clippers can continue to get a huge boost off the bench, they can hang with just about any team in the West.
Game prediction, pick
The Rockets rebounded to have a phenomenal season and are looking like one of the top seeds in the Western Conference playoffs. Going on the road isn't easy, but Houston should be able to get the job done.
